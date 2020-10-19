Announcing The Winners Of The Broadband Compare Awards

Press Release – NZ Compare

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, 16 OCT 2020 – Friday night saw more than 200 senior-level professionals from the New Zealand Internet and Communications Technology sector come together at the Broadband Compare Awards to celebrate the best of the best in the New Zealand broadband sector.

The Awards were hosted by Broadband Compare, a free-to-use broadband comparison website operated by NZ Compare and TUANZ, the independent not-for-profit membership association with over 170 New Zealand corporate and individual members. Huawei provided vital support as the Premier Gold Sponsor for the event.

The awards were particularly relevant this year, as they come at a time where there has been more demand than ever for digital connectivity to keep us connected to family, enable flexible working and provide entertainment during the Covid pandemic.

Gavin Male, CEO for NZ Compare said, “We felt that 2020, in particular, was a time to recognise success and celebrate NZ’s broadband industry. As an essential service the entire telecoms sector has been working hard to keep Kiwis connected, come up with innovative solutions and put their customers first. It was fantastic to see entries from a huge range of providers including, Neon, Play Stuff, Farmside, Vodafone, Wireless Nation, MyRepublic, NOW, Orcon, Megatel, Nova Energy, Slingshot, 2degrees, Gravity Internet, WombatNET, Contact Energy, Network for Learning and Spritely.”

A number of new categories were introduced in 2020 to reflect the changing landscape of digital connectivity and its future. New categories included Best Streaming Service Provider, Best Digital Innovation, Best Value Broadband Provider, and Emerging Leader in Digital Technology.

Craig Young, CEO for TUANZ said, “These new categories reflect the importance of innovation, value and strong leadership to ensure that our digital sector is prepared for the future. A key aspect of the awards this year is the recognition that the future of digital connectivity in New Zealand depends on strong emerging leaders. That’s why we introduced the Emerging Leader in Digital Technology category – which saw some intense, healthy competition between the leaders of tomorrow.”

The range of entries displayed true innovation in the way that NZ service providers are understanding their customers’ needs and delivering ground-breaking services and packages.

Michael Chan, Awards Judge and GM of Technology for Huawei said, “This year, the biggest mass behaviour changes the world has ever experienced placed an enormous stress test on the global broadband sector. Despite the massive increase in the number of New Zealanders working and learning from home, the local providers have ensured that our nation was well connected. New Zealand’s investment in its infrastructure allowed it to lead the way, so it is an absolute honour to celebrate the excellence, achievement and innovation across this sector.”

The 2020 Broadband Compare Awards Winners are:

Best Digital Innovation 2020 Winner: Spritely

Best Bundled Plan 2020 Winner: Slingshot

Best Customer Support 2020 Winner: NOW Broadband

Best Fibre Broadband Provider 2020 Winner: Orcon

Best Rural Service Provider 2020 Winner: Farmside

Best Service Provider Under 10,000 Customers 2020 Winner: Gravity Internet

Best Streaming Service Provider 2020 Winner: Neon

Best Value Broadband Provider 2020 Winner: Slingshot

Best Wireless Service Provider 2020 Winner: Wireless Nation

Emerging Leader in Digital Technology 2020 Winner: Chris Coromandel, Vodafone

NZ Service Provider of the Year 2020 Winner: Vocus

NZ Compare People’s Choice Award 2020 Winner: Slingshot

