An Evening With Marlon Williams | Both Auckland Shows Sold Out, New Dates Added
Following last weeks announcement of his new collaborative album with Kacy and Clayton Plastic Bouquet AND a 15 date national Aotearoa tour An Evening With Marlon Williams, Heartstop Music and Eccles Entertainment are pleased to announce that both Auckland concerts at The Hollywood Cinema, Avondale and The Concert Chamber, Town Hall have sold out in just minutes today.
In good news for Auckland fans second shows have just been added at both venues.These shows will go on sale next Wednesday 4th November through Ticketmaster. These will be Marlon’s first headline solo concerts in Aotearoa in over six years.
Over an extensive tour of Aotearoa, audiences will be treated to a very different show from Marlon – a full solo performance unearthing some early material, beloved album songs and an introduction to some sparkling new works.
Plastic Bouquet is Marlon’s forthcoming release with Canadian duo Kacy and Clayton (Out Friday Dec 11). The album was recorded during the Canadian winter of 2018 and is finally ready to see the light of day. It features debut single ‘I Wonder Why’. This is the first new music from Marlon since 2018’s award winning Make Way For Love.
