4 New Imported Cases Of COVID-19

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are four new cases of COVID-19 to report from managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new cases in the community.

Two cases being reported today arrived from South Africa, via Dubai, on 29 September. The two people have been in managed isolation in the Sudima in Rotorua and have returned a positive test result following an additional test due to previously identified cases on their arrival flight.

They are both now being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The other two cases being reported today arrived from Iran, via Dubai, on 5 October. The two people have been in managed isolation in the Rydges in Rotorua and have returned a positive test result from routine testing around day 3 of their managed isolation. They are both now also being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,514, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

One person is reported today as recovered. Our total number of active cases is now 44 – all imported cases. There are no active community cases of COVID-19.

No one is in hospital with COVID-19 today.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 4,814 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 996,955.

Bledisloe Cup

The Ministry of Health wishes the All Blacks well for Sunday’s Bledisloe Cup match and asks supporters at the match to play it safe by following good health advice.

At Alert Level 1 there are no longer restrictions on events or gathering sizes.

COVID-19 is contained at Alert Level 1, and the Ministry continues to recommend keeping a safe distance from people you don’t know while out and about.

Consider wearing a mask or face covering when physical distancing is difficult.

For those planning on attending the game: please stay home if you are feeling unwell.

Anyone unwell should call Healthline, your GP, or Nurse Practitioner for advice about whether you need to get tested and where to go to get tested.

Use the NZ COVID Tracer app to check in on all public transport (including buses and trains) or keep a record of the times and route you took to get to the game.

Sign in using the NZ COVID Tracer app upon arrival at the stadium and take note of your seat number. If you do not have the app keep a record of when you arrived and left the game.

Practice good hygiene by washing or sanitising your hands regularly, particularly upon entering and leaving the stadium. Sneeze or cough into your elbow.

Following these steps will help to minimise the spread of COVID-19 if community transmission returns.

NZ COVID Tracer

There are now 2,302,948 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 88,585,463 poster scans, and users have created 3,733,111 manual diary entries.

