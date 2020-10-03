Comments Off on 3 New Imported Cases Of COVID-19

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are three new cases of COVID-19 to report from managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new cases in the community.

The first case reported today arrived from India on September 26 and was retested after returning a negative result at their routine test around day 3 of their time in managed isolation because they were a contact of a previously reported case.

The second case reported today arrived on October 2 from England via Qatar and Australia and was tested after they developed symptoms.

The third case reported today arrived on October 4 from India via England and Qatar and was tested on arrival because they developed symptoms on the flight.

These people have all been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,502, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Our total number of active cases is 43.

Of these active cases, 37 are imported cases, and six are community cases.

There is one person on a ward in Middlemore hospital with COVID-19 today.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 2,820 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 985,639.

School holidays

As families enjoy the school holidays together, we ask that anyone who is unwell stays at home and does not travel.

If you become unwell while on holiday seek advice from Healthline, your GP or Nurse Practitioner on getting a test for COVID-19. Do not wait until you return home to get tested.

Continue to use the NZ COVID Tracer app to keep a record of where you have been – this is especially important on holiday as you may not remember all the locations you have visited.

Vigilance will help us stop the spread of COVID-19: keep up these measures, and stringent hygiene practices, including washing and drying your hands and cough or sneeze into your elbow.

NZ COVID Tracer

There are now 2,297,200 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 85,008,311 poster scans, and users have created 3,619,884 manual diary entries.

