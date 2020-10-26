Comments Off on 26 Arrested In Major Operation Targeting Drug Syndicate

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have arrested 26 people as part of a major operation targeting the importation, production and supply of illegal drugs, and have seized millions in assets.

More than 100 Police staff carried out search warrants at a total of 34 properties throughout the wider Auckland region this week.

It follows a lengthy investigation called Operation Cincinnati, run by the National Organised Crime Group.

The National Organised Crime Group’s Acting Detective Inspector John Brunton will be available to speak to media at 12.30pm today at 323 Great South Road, Ellerslie.

As part of the operation, a large quantity of drugs including methamphetamine, MDMA along with commercial grade drug making equipment, illegal firearms, and millions of dollars’ worth of assets including high-end vehicles, were restrained.

