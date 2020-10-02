on 2 New Imported Cases Of COVID-19

Comments Off on 2 New Imported Cases Of COVID-19

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are two new cases of COVID-19 to report from managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new cases in the community.

The first imported case arrived on 7 October from Bangladesh, via Brisbane and Doha. The person was taken to a managed isolation facility in Hamilton and tested positive as part of routine day 3 testing. Following their positive result, they have now been transferred to Auckland’s quarantine facility.

The second case arrived on 9 October from London, via Dubai and was taken to a managed isolation facility in Hamilton. They tested positive as part of routine day 3 testing and have been transferred to Auckland’s quarantine facility.

Our total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,518, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

There is one additional recovered case to report today.

Our total number of active cases is 40 – all imported cases. There are no active community cases of COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 5,850 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,011,657.

NZ COVID Tracer

There are now 2,306,600 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 91,211,909 poster scans, and users have created 3,824,984 manual diary entries.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url