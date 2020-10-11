Comments Off on 11 New Cases Of COVID-19

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 to report since our previous media update at 1pm on Friday – all from managed isolation. There are no new cases in the community.

Five of these cases are part of the day 6 testing of international fishing crew in Christchurch. We have always expected that additional cases from this group were likely.

Of today’s other cases detected in managed isolation, one involves a family group of two people who arrived from Amsterdam via Singapore. The other cases involve two recent arrivals from the United Kingdom and one who arrived from the United Arab Emirates. All six cases have returned positive tests at around day 3, as part of our standard border testing protocols and they are now in quarantine.

Our total number of active cases is now 74.

Our total number of confirmed cases is now 1,578.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 7,700 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,061,747.

Weekend testing

The metro Auckland DHBs are monitoring the demand for weekend COVID-19 testing and are ready to further increase testing capacity if needed.

They report steady demand so far with plenty of capacity in the system.

One community testing centre in Henderson started swabbing early as there were people waiting for it to open.

Seven community testing centres are open – those are Northcote Community Testing Centre, Northcare Accident and Medical, Whânau House in Henderson, Western Springs Community Testing Centre, the Whânau Ora Community Clinic in Wiri, the Otara Community Testing Centre, and the North Harbour stadium carpark in Albany.

COVID-19 testing is also available across metro Auckland at a number of urgent care clinics and general practices over the long weekend. A reminder that wherever you get swabbed, a COVID-19 test is free of charge.

Full details of testing availability in Auckland can be found on the ARPHS website.

Where ever you are in New Zealand over coming days, you can call Healthline for advice 24/7 and information on testing locations. Their dedicated COVID-19 number is 0800 358 5453, or you can check with the DHBs website.

NZ COVID Tracer

There are now 2,321,300 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 97,717,743 poster scans, and users have created 4,110,887 manual diary entries.

The more we scan, the safer we’ll be. The faster we respond, the faster we stop it.

If you can’t or don’t want to use the app, we encourage you to use the written sign-in that businesses should have available, and for your own records use another method that works for you, like the NZ COVID Tracer booklet.

You can download the booklet from the COVID-19 website.

