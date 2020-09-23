Working To End Racial Oppression Supported By $10m MBIE Grant
Researchers at the University of Waikato are leading a project that will investigate racial oppression across society. Dr Waikaremoana Waitoki, Dr Arama Rata and Professor Francis Collins say that racism is a social structure that underpins forms of interpersonal and institutional discrimination, which has detrimental effects on 21st Century Aotearoa New Zealand.
The project, Working to End Racial Oppression (WERO), has received an MBIE Endeavour Fund grant of $10m over five years and involves a multi-institute team of 21 researchers from New Zealand and Canada.
WERO is an interdisciplinary, community-informed and international research programme combining three interlinked research aims. The research goals are to examine the individualised, community and societal costs or impacts of racism, to understand how inequities are created and perpetuated in social and institutional systems, and to identify responses that government, institutions and communities can use to challenge racism.
“Racism is evident in the inequitable outcomes across almost every indicator of wellbeing, including those within health, education, housing, employment and justice. While racism is systemic and structural, racism is also socially constructed and maintained and can therefore be dismantled. The links between racism and inequities are visible or hidden. When demands for attention are made, we must respond appropriately if we want to contribute to an inclusive and thriving society,” the team said.
The research team add that the project will examine systems through which racism is reproduced by analysing:
The Crown institutions that regulate, train and employ health professionals and their impact on consumers
The settler colonial racialisation of differentially positioned communities of colour, including tangata whenua, tangata Moana, and migrants of colour
The maintenance of settler colonial narratives through national commemorations
The role of privileged populations in excluding racialised communities
The significance of employment and housing systems in maintaining inequalities
The role of technologies (e.g. social media) in exacerbating inequalities.
Outcomes of the project will include responses to racism such as the development and dissemination of
toolkits to audit and address institutional racism, protocols to promote inclusive online communication,
strategies for building relationships between racialised communities and guidelines for the ethical
remembering of New Zealand history.
The programme assembles knowledge experts in Māori studies, immigration, economics,
data science, human geography, Pacific studies, justice, sociology and psychology, and will amplify innovation by bringing these knowledge systems into dialogue, towards the transformational long-term agenda of ending racial oppression in Aotearoa.
The team involved in Working to End Racial Oppression (WERO), includes:
Dr Waikaremoana Waitoki, University of Waikato
Dr Arama Rata, University of Waikato
Professor Francis Collins, University of Waikato
Dr Omoniyi Alimi, University of Waikato
Associate Professor Polly Atatoa Carr, University of Waikato
Jacinta Forde, University of Waikato
Dr Justin Phillips, University of Waikato
Associate Professor Tom Roa, University of Waikato
Dr Maree Roche, University of Waikato
Dr Ottilie Stolte, University of Waikato
Assistant Professor Jeffrey Ansloos, University of Toronto
Dr Donna Cormack, University of Auckland
Dr Michelle Johnson-Jennings, University of Saskatchewan
Dr Sandy Lee, University of Auckland
Dr Dave Maré, Motu: Economic and Public Policy Research Trust
Dr Karlo Mila, Mana Moana
Bilal Nasier, University of Auckland
Tina Ngata, Consultant
Dr Damian Scarf, University of Otago
Associate Professor Rachel Simon-Kumar, University of Auckland
Anne Waapu, Ngāti Kahungunu
Project Advisors are:
Dr Tawhanga Nopera, University of Waikato
Associate Professor Alice Te Punga Somerville, University of Waikato
Professor Tracey McIntosh, University of Auckland
