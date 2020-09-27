Women Of Influence Awards Finalists Focus On The Challenges Of The Future
Press Release – Women of Influence Awards
Whether it’s climate change or COVID-19, mental health or empowering minorities, fearlessly taking on important issues is the common thread among this year’s Women of Influence Awards finalists.
The awards programme, which is jointly presented by Westpac NZ and Stuff, attracted 339 nominations across ten categories. Entrants were judged on the strength, scope and impact of their actions, with 81 finalists shortlisted for the awards dinner on November 17.
While many finalists are at the forefront of New Zealand’s pandemic response, the six-person judging panel was equally impressed by the work Kiwi women are doing to combat climate change, improve mental health outcomes for young people and support the Muslim community following last year’s Christchurch mosque shootings.
Stuff CEO and owner Sinead Boucher says reviewing the Women of Influence entries each year is an inspiring exercise, but the calibre of the 2020 entries and the collective power of women’s stories, blew the judges away.
“New Zealand women see a problem, a need or an opportunity and apply themselves to creating something better, despite any adversity and uncertainty they come up against.
“In every story you hear the guts, stamina and conviction that have got these women to where they are today – making real change in the world,” says Ms Boucher.
Westpac NZ Chief Executive David McLean says the strength of this year’s nominations comes as no surprise given the resilience all New Zealanders have shown this year.
“From our conversations with tens of thousands of customers, we know COVID-19 has affected everyone in different ways, but we continue to be amazed by the spirit and can-do attitude of Kiwis. That’s clearly reflected in this year’s impressive finalists,” Mr McLean says.
“These awards are more a celebration of our high-achieving women than a competition, so all 339 nominees should feel incredibly proud of their accomplishments and we’re all grateful for the work they’re doing.
“The Community Hero category continues to be popular, with nearly 100 nominations alone, and we know that growing strong communities will be essential to our recovery in the coming months and years.”
Every year, a supreme winner is chosen from the ten category winners. The past two supreme winners were neonatologist Dame Jane Harding (2019) and family violence campaigner Jackie Clark (2018).
The Women of Influence 2020 winners will be announced at the Awards Dinner at the Aotea Centre in Auckland on November 17. For more information about the Awards, visit www.womenofinfluence.co.nz.
2020 Women of Influence finalists by category:
Arts & Culture
Beth Hill
Emma Espiner
Jacqui Moyes
Julie Nolan
Kiri Nathan
Libby Hakaraia
Parris Goebel
Sally Bodkin-Allen
Sara-Jane Elika
Board & Management
Dame Alison Paterson
Anita Vaafusuaga
Hilary Walton
Lynette Buurman
Nicki Douglas
Patricia Reade
Riana Manuel
Stacey Shortall
Ziena Jalil
Business Enterprise
Brooke Roberts
Helen Townsend
Jaime Brown
Jessie Wong
Nikki Connors
Sonya Williams
Victoria Lessing
Community Hero
Chrissie Cowan
Christine Liggins
Deborah Manning
Holly Carrington
Raechel Osborne
Ranjna Patel
Sonia Thursby
Diversity
Andrea Blair
Cassandra McAdams
Frederique Vanholsbeeck
Jo Hacking
Julie Raine
Safia Afrin
Suzanne McFadden
Tupe Solomon-Tanoai
Global
Anne-Marie Brook
Denise Arnold
Frances Hughes
Jane Kelsey
Johanna Wood
Rachel Petero
Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban
Innovation, Science & Health
Beverley Lawton
Cather Simpson
Jacqui Maguire
Judy Lawrence
Kristie Amadio
Marian Johnson
Samantha Holdsworth
Sarah Gordon
Siouxsie Wiles
Suzanne Pitama
Public Policy
Allyn “Aliya” Danzeisen
Annie Aranui
Emma Grigg
Dame Karen Poutasi
Karina McHardy
Kirstie Hewlett
Nicole Rosie
Una Jagose
Rural
Bridgit Hawkins
Felicity Clark
Fiona Gower
Jessie Chan
Kimberly Crewther
Petra Muellner
Trish Fraser
Young Leader
Aigagalefili Fepulea’i Tapua’i
Emilly Fan
Emily Hacket Pain
Jacinta Gulasekharam
Ranisha Chand
Siobhan Terry
Talei Bryant
Tamatha Paul
Tori McNoe
2020 Women of Influence Partners
Stuff and Westpac are grateful for the support of the following partners:
• Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand – Diversity category
• DLA Piper – Board &Management category
• Massey University – Community Hero category
• Mastercard – Innovation, Science & Health category
• Ministry for Women – Public Policy category
• Okana Skincare – Business Enterprise category
• Zespri – Rural category
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url