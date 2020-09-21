Comments Off on Wellington’s Return To Alert Level One A Relief For Businesses

Press Release – Business Central – Wellington

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Government’s decision to return to alert level one from 11:59pm, tonight.

“The return back to alert level one will come as a relief to many in the hospitality and events sectors,” said John Milford, Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive.

“We are pleased with the Government’s decision to move the country, outside of Auckland, back down to alert level one.

“While businesses had normalised social distancing practices, the restrictions on gatherings and limit on customers in stores at any one time, have been particularly hard on businesses and deterred customers from shopping and eating out.

“The next goal for the country is to have Auckland down to alert level one safely and soon. They play a big part in stimulating regional economies up and down the country, so we need them participating as much as possible.

“Businesses must continue to abide by the rules and remain vigilant. If staff are unwell, make sure they stay home; continue to provide hand sanitizer; and continue to offer QR code contact tracing to those that enter the premises.

“The move to Alert Level 1 means that this Wednesday’s Wellington Chamber of Commerce 2020 Wellington Election Debate, in partnership with JacksonStone & Partners, will now go ahead as planned. We’re coming down to the important part of the election campaign and it is crucial business hears from with candidates about plans for the recovery ahead.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url