Watercare Drought Update: 6 September
Press Release – Watercare
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|0mm
|5.5mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 22 per cent less rainfall than normal.
|Waitākere Ranges
|1.5mm
|19mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|67.22%
|Yesterday:
|67.16%
|Normal for this time of year:
|89.2%
Water consumption:
|Target for September 2020:
|405 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|368 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|382 million litres
See the weekly water supply update
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url