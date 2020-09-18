Watercare Drought Update: 18 September

Press Release – Watercare Services

Please find below the latest drought status update: 18 September. Also, attached is an infographic that outlines the progress made since restrictions were introduced in May, including Auckland’s outstanding water saving efforts and the new sources we are bringing online.

Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Hūnua Ranges 0mm 4.5mm Waitākere Ranges 0mm 7mm

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 67.45% Yesterday: 67.5% Normal for this time of year: 90.2%

Water consumption:

Target for September 2020: 405 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average) Yesterday’s consumption 400 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 389 million litres

In case you missed our media release yesterday on the launch of our te reo Māori animated eBooks: https://www.watercare.co.nz/About-us/News-media/Te-reo-Maori-e-book-launched

