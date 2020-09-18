Watercare Drought Update: 18 September
Press Release – Watercare Services
Please find below the latest drought status update: 18 September. Also, attached is an infographic that outlines the progress made since restrictions were introduced in May, including Auckland’s outstanding water saving efforts and the new sources we are bringing online.
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Hūnua Ranges
|0mm
|4.5mm
|Waitākere Ranges
|0mm
|7mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|67.45%
|Yesterday:
|67.5%
|Normal for this time of year:
|90.2%
Water consumption:
|Target for September 2020:
|405 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
|Yesterday’s consumption
|400 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|389 million litres
See the weekly water supply update.
In case you missed our media release yesterday on the launch of our te reo Māori animated eBooks: https://www.watercare.co.nz/About-us/News-media/Te-reo-Maori-e-book-launched
