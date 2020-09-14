Water Restrictions Should Be Eased For Exterior Cleaners

Press Release – Exterior Cleaning Industry Association

The Exterior Cleaning Industry Association’s Members, who undertake a wide range of work including the cleaning of gutters, pathways, roofs, windows and wall claddings, have been heavily impacted by the recent water restrictions in Auckland.

Under the current water restrictions the ECIA’s members, which are composed of privately owned New Zealand businesses employing local staff, have been forced to use non-potable water, which has to be carted around the city. This has impacted on the viability of many of these businesses and will soon result in unnecessary cost increases to residential and commercial customers.

The ECIA has held multiple meetings with Watercare and would like to see an easing of restrictions for businesses which rely solely on tap water. The ECIA’s argument for the easing of these restrictions is based on the following factors;

Auckland’s dam levels have increased substantially since restrictions were imposed. Auckland is working to take more water from the Waikato River to support Auckland’s demand. Aucklanders have done a good job reducing demand whilst restrictions are in place. Watercare acknowledges that exterior cleaning companies are low water users, using under 0.1% of Auckland’s daily demand. However the current water restrictions have a total impact on their business operations. The ECIA is developing good practice Water Management, Environmental and Health & Safety guidelines for their industry. The ECIA’s Code of Practice will be supported by a certified training programme, which will support these good practice objectives. The ECIA believe that the cost of Watercare’s non-potable stations would be better diverted to fixing network leakage and water loss, which accounts for more than 50 million litres per day, or over 13% of Auckland’s daily usage.

The ECIA recognises that it is critical that Auckland continues to preserve water and that there are no short-term solutions to this long-standing issue. However, the current restrictions are heavily affecting the viability of an Industry which is a good employer and a low water user, and we are advocating for an appropriate easement of the current water restrictions.

