Unitec’s First Ever Virtual Open Day Showcases Real-world Learning With Innovative Technololgy

Auckland, 16 September 2020 –Unitec Institute of Technology in Auckland will open its virtual doors this Saturday to a host of budding engineers, builders, architects, nurses, robotics engineers and more in its first ever virtual Open Day.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Unitec has shifted its annual on-site Open Day to an online event showcasing the benefits of learning industry relevant skills that lead to jobs.

The day-long programme will start with a virtual 360-degree tour of Unitec’s Mt Albert and Waitākere campuses and facilities using Virtual Reality technology. It will feature workshops and interactive sessions with lecturers, industry experts and student support teams where visitors and their whānau can learn more about study options and career prospects at Unitec.

Faculty-specific events include an online demonstration of canine training; a play workshop for those interested in Early Childhood Education; a tour of Te Puna Kararehe, Unitec’s Small Animal Unit; and a simulation exercise in life-saving techniques for nursing students. Online interactive discussion topics include husbandry for captive wild animals, how to go about auditioning for film or television, commercial hot water systems for gas-fitters, packaging design solutions, contemporary photographic practice, mechatronics and machine learning.

Unitec’s enrolment support team will be on hand to process online applications on the spot, while content and recordings from the virtual Open Day will be made available on the Unitec website for prospective and returning students to access at any time.

“Students finding employment in their area of study is one of our most important measures for success at Unitec,” said David Glover, Unitec’s Executive Director of Partnerships and Student Recruitment, “and that doesn’t change because of COVID-19. Our students have adapted seamlessly to online learning after the challenges of lockdown this year, and shifting Open Day to a virtual event seemed the natural thing to do.”

“Hosting a virtual event also provides us with the perfect opportunity to extend our reach to a wider domestic market, as well as potential international students who can be ready to come to Unitec as soon as they’re able to.”

As well as learning more about the practical skills and courses on offer at Unitec, visitors will also have an introduction to the pastoral care available at Unitec which includes an on-site health centre, counselling services, career planning, disability support services, funding for studies and childcare, as well as Maia which supports the success of Unitec’s Māori students and the Pacific Centre which supports the success of its Pacific students.

Unitec offers more than 100 programmes across 10 different Schools, including Computing, Electrical and Applied Technology, Building Construction, Trades and Services, Architecture, Creative Industries, Applied Business, Healthcare and Social Practice, Environmental and Animal Sciences, Community Studies and Bridgepoint, which provides a range of vocational pathway courses for students going on to further study.

The Unitec Open Day will be online this Saturday, 19 September from 9.30am to 3.00pm. Register online here.

