Truck Blown Over On Auckland Harbour Bridge. Expect Delays

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises motorists to expect delays crossing the Auckland Harbour Bridge after a truck tipped over in high winds.

Auckland Operations Manager Claire Howard says the medium sized truck was hit by an unexpectedly strong gust of wind and has toppled over on to the moveable lane barrier.

“That’s affecting lanes in both directions in the centre span of the bridge and traffic is backing up.”

“We’re working as quickly as possible to remove the truck, but motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible. Consider using the Western Ring Route (SH16 and SH18) around the harbour to avoid using SH1 And the bridge.”

Ms Howard says it appears the wind that caused the crash was a freak gust and the bridge remains open to traffic.

