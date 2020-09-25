on Thames School Of Mines To Open Again On October 1

Comments Off on Thames School Of Mines To Open Again On October 1

Press Release – Heritage New Zealand

The Thames School of Mines is about to open its doors to the public again.

The historic School and its much loved Rock Shop will open five days a week (Wednesdays to Sundays, 10am-4pm) beginning on October 1.

“With the Covid-19 lockdown in March, and the second lockdown for Auckland, it made sense to close the property temporarily so that maintenance could be carried out in preparation for the upcoming summer season,” says Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Manager Heritage Assets North, Natalie McCondach.

“We expect this summer to be a very busy one, as Kiwis who are unable to travel overseas decide to explore their own country instead.”

Located about an hour’s drive from Auckland, the Thames School of Mines is a particularly popular visitor destination for people coming from out of town. Staff provide guided tours that bring the site to life with captivating stories about the Hauraki area’s people and places, and the colourful era of gold mining in the area.

“Visitors include day-trippers from Auckland as well as people holidaying around the Coromandel,” she says.

“We’re expecting a lot of people this summer, and we’re confident that we’ll be well prepared, and able to continue to offer a wonderful visitor experience.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url