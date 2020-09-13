Press Release – Auckland Table Tennis Association

The Auckland Table Tennis Association (ATTA) is delivering the Tables in Communities project which aims to place indoor and outdoor table tennis tables into community spaces and places across Auckland. The tables are available to the public free of charge, or at low cost, and bats and balls are made available for loan.

Table tennis is a popular sport in the Auckland region, and is growing rapidly, however people are not always able to access central facilities. The Tables in Communities project allows people to participate in table tennis within their local community. Table tennis has been shown to have significant effects on general health and brain function. Alert Level 2 allows for opportunities to engage in play and active recreation but people must follow public health measures and consider others around them.

Shane Warbrooke, CEO, says the ATTA has developed a free app – Seekapong – which plays a key role in the delivery of the Tables in Communities project, “Seekapong gives people access to information about where they can play table tennis across Auckland, and the ability to connect with others interested in table tennis in their local community through a player matching function”.

Seekapong is available from the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. Over 900 users and 25 venues are currently registered on Seekapong.

Warbrooke says “table tennis tables are in place at venues across Auckland including public parks, schools, shopping malls, libraries, and community centres. The ATTA enters into partnerships with organisations whereby table tennis tables, bats, and/or balls are provided in return for venues which allow public access to the tables and promote the Tables in Communities project”.

Table tennis tables can help to activate venues by bringing increased foot traffic and vibrancy to previously underutilised areas.

The Tables in Communities project has recently received funding from Foundation North, Maungakiekie-Tamaki Local Board, and Waitemata Local Board.

