Suicide Prevention Roadshow For Construction Workers Arriving In Your Town
Local construction industry workers are being invited to a free national roadshow that will feature training in suicide prevention. The roadshow is visiting 34 towns and cities across New Zealand.
The construction industry has the highest suicide rate of any commercial sector in the country.
The suicide prevention training is offered by MATES in Construction, an industry group established by the construction industry specifically to free provide suicide prevention training to industry employees.
MATES chief executive Victoria McArthur says the MATES programme is designed to encourage everyone in the construction industry to work together to actively support each other on and off site when work and life challenges become unbearable.
She says the increase in demand for construction work in recent years, and the incredible pressures to meet deadlines while adhering to tight budgets have created a working environment that takes its toll on workers at an alarming rate.
The national roadshow, which is delivered by Building Skills Maintenance, will cover a range of construction industry topics and is free to all workers across the residential, commercial and civil sectors of the industry.
The suicide prevention training will cover the issue of mental health in the construction industry, what it looks like when a mate is struggling and what practical steps each worker can do to help.
MATES representation is being led by former Super Rugby player and MATES Field Officer and Kainga Ora Relationship Manager, Slade McFarland, and other members of the MATES team. He will be rolling into town in a campervan, sponsored by Jucy – which will make him pretty hard to miss.
photo attached: Slade McFarland (left) with fellow Mates Field Officer, Richie Hepi.
Roadshow Dates
Hamilton, September 30
Warkworth, October 13
Whangarei, October 14
Kerikeri, October 15
New Plymouth, October 19
Whanganui, October 20
Taupo, October 21
Napier, October 22
Wellington, October 27
Palmerston North, October 28
Petone, October 29
Masterton, November 2
Blenheim, November 4
Nelson, November 5
Westport, November 9
Greymouth, November 10
Christchurch, November 11 & 12
Ashburton, November 16
Timaru, November 17
Dunedin, November 18
Invercargill, November 19
Queenstown, November 23
Wanaka, November 24
Auckland, November 30 & December 1, 2 & 3
For a full schedule of what towns and cities the roadshow is visiting and when see mates.net.nz/bsm-roadshow/
