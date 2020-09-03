Sola Rosa Turns Up The Heat With Something Good, Featuring Thandi Phoenix

Press Release – Eleventy 12

Just in time to herald the official start of Spring, Andrew Spraggon aka Sola Rosa returns with the party-starting new single, Something Good. This is the fourth single from the impending long player, Chasing The Sun – Sola Rosa’s seventh album release which is due for release on 25th September.

Featuring the vocal stylings of Sydney singer-songwriter Thandi Phoenix, who has been touted as “one of Australia’s most promising up and comers” (The AU Review), Something Good delivers a disco influenced groove and lyrically celebrates that intuitive feeling when everything just falls into place.

Says Andrew on the fundamentals of the track, “This track was a real last minute wild card. I had a bunch of tunes that I was planning to send to Thandi and I wasn’t intending on adding the Something Good beat. I’d never really written a ‘four to the floor’ disco-type beat before and I was second guessing myself. Eventually I decided to just get the demo as presentable as possible and add it to the playlist of tunes for Thandi to consider… and that’s the one she ended up picking to work on.”

Thandi explains how the melody and lyrics came together, “Before we first met at the studio in Sydney, Andrew had sent me a bunch of instrumentals he was working on. I remember it vividly. I was heading out, the sun was beaming and I was listening through the demos as I was walking along. As soon as I heard this song it was an instant favourite, it has such a great groove to it. I got all excited and started hearing all these melodies, so I quickly put down a vocal idea on my phone, which became the springboard to the rest of the melodies.”

The majority of the music and composition was worked on with the Sola Rosa band back in Auckland after the vocals were tracked, with session musicians Jeremy Toy, Julien Dyne, Lewis McCallum and Jonathan Crayford adding their own touch of magic to the single.

Thandi sums it up, “I had a great time in the studio writing this one with Andrew, it just flowed so easily. It’s funny, the sentiment of this song almost echoes the response I had to hearing it for the first time. Something Good is about embracing that magical connection, that instant attraction that’s all consuming and you can’t get enough of. When somethings good you can’t deny it!”

Something Good follows the recent release of the album’s collaborative singles, including the BBC 6 Music-supported Shine On feat. Thandi Phoenix and For The Mighty Dollar featuring The Streets vocalist Kevin Mark Trail and long term Basement Jaxx collaborator soul singer Sharlene Hector. Searching For Love feat. Kiko Bun, saw support at UK radio from the home of soulful music Mi Soul, with Indie London featuring the singles in their ‘Singles of The Week’. Closer to home, Searching For Love has carved out a spot on the NZ top 40 singles charts, spending quality time in the Hot 20 NZ Singles, Most Added and Top 20 Dance charts.

Something Good feat. Thandi Phoenix is out now through all digital outlets. Chasing The Sun, the full length album from Sola Rosa releases 25 September. Thanks to NZ On Air.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url