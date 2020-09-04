Sky Tower Turns Blue For Father’s Day

Press Release – SKYCITY Auckland

The Sky Tower will be lit blue this Father’s Day, to say thank you to all the Fathers and Father-figures in our lives.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

