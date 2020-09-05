Comments Off on Sales Growth And Your Online Toolkit (Free Event)

Press Release – GridAKL

Monday 12 October 2020, 5:30pm – 7:30pm (GridAKL Cafe Collective)

Sales revenue is absolutely key for your business to ultimately ensure it sustains itself long term and sales don’t happen to businesses by chance or luck, they occur from good proposal plans as well as quote preparation along with quality interaction.

The internet has major significance on our world now, it’s incredible how quickly people accept and embrace online technology with it in their hands via mobile everyday. Except, many businesses are far too slow to respond for development and have yet to automate or integrate internal processes within their website so this then affects productivity.

There are some limits with the attendance number and seat spaces from Covid-19, so we suggest to register for this completely free event now or as soon as possible.

5:30pm Event Starts with Drinks and Nibbles

5:55pm Welcome and Introduction (Kia Ora, Nau Mai and Haere Mai)

6:00pm Presentation One – Sales Method and Process by Brian Taylor (Business Peacock Growth): pbg.nz

6:30pm Presentation Two – Website Market Design and Development by Patrick Howard / Brett Lawson (The Web Co): thewebco.co.nz

7:00pm Joint Question and Comment Panel (Brian Taylor and Patrick Howard)

7:30pm Event Finishes

Monday 12 October 2020, 5:30pm – 7:30pm (2 Hours).

GridAKL John Lysaght Event Space (Cafe Collective) at the corner of Pakenham Street West and Halsey Street in Wynyard Quarter, Auckland.

