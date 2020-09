on Road Now Clear – Update: Crash, East Tamaki Drive, East Tamaki – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

05 September

Four occupants from the car have been transported to hospital for treatment.

Two people are reported to have more serious injuries and two others have moderate injuries.

The bus was not carrying passengers at the time.

Police enquiries are continuing into the circumstances.

