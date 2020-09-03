on Police Urges New Zealanders To Keep Playing Their Part In Fighting COVID-19

Police is asking New Zealanders to play their part in the continuing fight against COVID-19, and adhere to the restrictions, as Auckland heads into its first weekend joining the rest of the country at Alert Level 2.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers says Police will be highly visible at bars and restaurants across Tāmaki Makaurau ensuring that the public are complying with the current restrictions.

This weekend will be the first under Alert Level 2 for those in Auckland after the region moved out of Level 3 at the beginning of the week.

All other parts of the country continue to remain at Alert Level 2, however there are extra restrictions in place for those who live in Tāmaki Makaurau around social gatherings, funerals and tangihanga.

“We know that those in Auckland will likely be keen to go out this weekend and socialise with friends and family members,” says Assistant Commissioner Chambers.

“We want to remind the public that gatherings in Auckland are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

“It’s really important that everyone plays their part and adheres to these restrictions.

“Remember to keep track of your movements.

If visiting a commercial premise such as a bar, restaurant or cafe, make sure you sign in or scan in using the Covid-19 tracer app.

“If you’re out in any public place such as at the beach or park, please maintain physical distancing from those you don’t know by keeping at least two metres distance from others.”

Police will have a greater visibility this weekend carrying out reassurance patrols and monitoring gatherings and venues, to ensure that hospitality owners and members of the public are complying with the current restrictions.

“We know that some people in Auckland will be keen to travel to other parts of the country this weekend with the regional border restrictions no longer in place under Level 2.

“While you are able to travel outside the region under the current alert level, it’s important that anyone who is unwell or experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms stays at home and contacts their local GP or Healthline for advice.

“If you are travelling this weekend, please drive safely and take care on the roads,” says Assistant Commissioner Chambers.

For the most up-to-date information around the restrictions in place, please visit covid19.govt.nz

