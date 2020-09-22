on Police Urge Those With Information To Speak Up Over Manurewa Homicide

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police is continuing its homicide investigation into the death of a 10-month-old boy from Manurewa who died earlier this month.

The baby died at Starship Hospital on 6 September as a result of non-accidental head injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, of Counties Manukau CIB, says the investigation team are continuing to work diligently on the case.

“We have been speaking with a number of people in the boy’s whānau and I would like to acknowledge those members who have been co-operating with Police so far.

“There are a small group of whānau who are choosing to not cooperate with us as we investigate the death of this 10-month-old boy.

“This is disappointing for Police and I urge anyone who is approached in this investigation to consider speaking with us so we can establish what exactly happened.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Tiernan says Police remain committed to holding any person responsible for the 10-month-old’s old death to account.

“Anyone who would like to speak with Police can contact the investigation team on (09) 261 1321, Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

