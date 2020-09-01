Parliament: Oral Questions – 1 September 2020
Questions to Ministers
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement that “if we were going to do something so significant as asking hundreds of thousands of people to be tested … we would not leave a message as significant as that to a website, to a Twitter account or Instagram”, and that only Ministers should be relied upon to deliver “significant” COVID-19 updates?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: How many adults eligible for day-three testing in managed isolation have not been tested at day three from 8 June?
- GREG O’CONNOR to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: What was the testing capacity for coronavirus tests in Auckland immediately prior to the current spike from 8 August to 11 August inclusive, and how many tests were done in Auckland on each of those four days?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by the quality of all of the Government’s spending allocated from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund?
- CLAYTON MITCHELL to the Minister of Defence: What support is the New Zealand Defence Force providing to the all-of-Government COVID-19 response through Operation Protect?
- NICOLA WILLIS to the Minister of Education: Was he or the Ministry of Education consulted about any aspect of the application by Green School New Zealand for funding prior to its announcement; if so, did he raise any concerns about providing Government funding for this project?
- NICOLA WILLIS to the Associate Minister of Finance: Does he stand by the entirety of his press statement on 26 August confirming $11.7 million in funding for Green School New Zealand, and on what evidence did he base each of the claims in that statement?
- GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: What recent announcements has she made about progress on the COVID-19 vaccine strategy?
- Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Is she confident that the Government’s emergency housing policies are fit for purpose; if so, why?
- MICHAEL WOOD to the Minister of Health: What reports has he seen on New Zealand’s COVID-19 contact tracing systems?
