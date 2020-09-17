Nine Events Added To Impressive Elemental AKL Festival Line-up

Press Release – Auckland Tourism Events and Economic Development

It’s now two weeks until the launch of Elemental AKL festival, with a number of new events and experiences added to the already impressive line-up and some events sold out.

The festival showcases the arts, eats and beats of Tāmaki Makaurau and features a wide range of events and experiences that will transform eateries and bars, theatres and public spaces across the region – from Matakana Village to Mangere, Onehunga to Oneroa.

Now in its second year, Elemental AKL is run by Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) alongside leading events, entertainment, arts and hospitality experts.

“We’re thrilled to add another set of fantastic events to the Elemental AKL line-up and see Aucklanders throwing their support behind these events with some already sold out,” says ATEED General Manager Steve Armitage.

Three of the new events added bolster the festival’s presence in the Matakana region, with a river cruise, wine and oyster pairings at four locations, and a rosé release long lunch adding further reasons to visit the area next month.

LiveNation has also added another event to the Elemental Nights concert series, with Church & AP to perform at Hollywood Avondale on 10 October. The Elemental Nights series now offers thirteen shows that are selling fast.

In Auckland central, there will now be a celebration of beats and eats in Grey Lynn with special offers throughout the month of October.as well as an innovative edible garden dinner at Cordis Auckland. A dumpling festival on Dominion Road and a street food festival in Takutai Square have also been added in November.

With different events to choose from, ‘Auckland Farmers’ Markets With…’ will see well-known personalities, including Rewi Spraggon, Lauraine Jacobs and Geoff Scott, take small groups through their favourite farmers’ markets, followed by lunch at a local venue.

Events already sold out include An Auckland Food Story at Ben Bayly’s new restaurant Ahi at Commercial Bay, Culinary Crawl in Onehunga, the first of two Elemental Nights LEISURE shows, and Synthony, Best of at Spark Arena.

Steve Armitage says: “We’re really looking forward to seeing Elemental AKL festival come to life this year. It will be a great opportunity for locals and visitors to experience the rich and diverse culture and cuisine of Tāmaki Makaurau; all while giving a much-needed boost to our events, entertainment, hospitality and arts sectors.”

Planning continues for the festival starting 1 October, with many events able to proceed even if Auckland is at Alert Level 2.

“Our priority is to deliver a safe and enjoyable festival that is in line with Government guidelines and advice at the time of the event,” says Steve Armitage. “We’re working closely with our event partners on ensuring plans are in place should Alert Levels change, with events ideally postponing to later in the year or to 2021.”

“This is an evolving and dynamic situation that is challenging, but we are continuing to see the industry respond with resilience and innovation,” says Armitage.

ATEED will continue to monitor the situation closely and are being sensitive and responsive to the changing circumstances and keeping in close contact with our event partners.

ATEED firmly believes that major events will have a strong role to play in helping to underpin our economic recovery, as well as providing a vital lift to the people of Auckland and New Zealand.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url