NHC Launches Here Toitū Programme To Empower Whānau To Improve Their Health And Wellbeing

National Hauora Coalition (NHC) celebrated the official launch of Here Toitū this month, a key partnership between NHC, the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), ProCare Network Limited and Pegasus Health (Canterbury). The launch of the programme is timely given the current economic situation and the significant impacts that COVID-19 is having on whānau and communities. The impact of an increasing unemployment rate is creating huge financial challenges, which alongside the pandemic exacerbating many health and social issues, are over-burdening whānau.

The intention and purpose of Here Toitū is to support people who are unable to work due to a health condition or disability to improve their wellbeing. It empowers them to determine their own goals and aspirations and take steps towards engagement in meaningful sustainable employment, learning, caring, or volunteering where appropriate. The programme supports innovative and creative ways of thinking and doing which has become necessary in these uncertain times. Any person enrolled in the service is supported by a dedicated support team.

NHC have recruited expert Kaimanaaki (Health Navigators) to deliver culturally responsive services working alongside GP practices and Work and Income case managers in Auckland. The Kaimanaaki are a critical component to the success of the service as they implement cultural practices for Māori and Pasifika whānau to strengthen resilience through connection and empowerment. They work alongside whānau to help with advocacy and facilitate access to key services to ensure whānau are in a strong position to engage to obtain their health and workforce related goals.

Here Toitū is a new initiative that takes key learnings from three previous Oranga Mahi funded trials including NHC’s Mana Taimahi, Pegasus Health’s Step up and ProCare’s Well Plan. The service is culturally informed, recognising diversity in the communities where Here Toitū will be operating

Here Toitū is a key part of delivering the NHC vision of mana whānau, whānau ora. Prosperous families, living well.

The NHC kaupapa is mana whānau, whānau ora and is a lead advocate for hauora Māori (Wai 2687) through the Waitangi Tribunal Health Services Kaupapa Inquiry (Wai 2575). In its day to day activities NHC partners with a wide range of agencies, Iwi and industry groups to commission and deliver a broad range of indigenously designed health and social services to improve health outcomes for Māori, achieve health equity and greater social cohesion for the benefit of Aotearoa.

