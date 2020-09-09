New Zealand Architecture Awards – Shortlist Announced

Press Release – New Zealand Institute of Architects

Forty-five projects from Whangarei to Wanaka have been shortlisted in the country’s leading architecture awards programme, the New Zealand Architecture Awards.

Images of all shortlisted projects available here.

Demonstrating the breadth of work undertaken by New Zealand architects, the shortlisted buildings in the peer-reviewed programme run by Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects(NZIA) range from an opera house, a bowling club and an airport terminal to an eco-sanctuary, an astromony centre and a chapel.

The awards jury, led by Auckland architect Michael Thomson and including fellow architects Lynda Simmons, Fiona Short and Anthony Hoete, will also visit universities, a new secondary school, a cultural centre, a fale, a warehouse and a cricket pavilion.

Twenty-two residential projects are on the shortlist, and jury convenor Michael Thomson said it was particularly pleasing that five of them are in the multi-unit category.

“There has been a shortage of good-quality multi-unit housing in New Zealand, and it’s good to see this type of building getting the attention it needs from architects and their clients.”

Thomson said it is also heartening that buildings from all eight of the NZIA’s nationwide branches feature in the awards shortlist list.

“As you’d expect, there are multiple shortlisted projects from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, but the jury will also be going to see buildings in Whangarei, Gisborne, Tauranga, Hastings, Whanganui, Nelson, Tekapō and Queenstown.”

“Some of these buildings are by younger architects, and it’s great to see new practices taking their place alongside established firms in the New Zealand Architecture Awards programme.”

Winners in the 2020 New Zealand Architecture Awards will be announced on 4 November.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url