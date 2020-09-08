New Dates Announced For Climate Change + Business Conference | 11 -12 Nov 2020

Press Release – Environmental Defence Society

We are pleased to announce that we have secured new dates to host the 2020 Climate Change + Business Conference: Redefining Our Future. Mark your diaries: CCBC 2020 will now convene on 11-12 November 2020 at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

This premier climate change event is bringing together a diverse range of voices on climate action across business sectors and Government. There is a lot to cover, and our comprehensive conference programme reflects this. Don’t miss the conversations; if you haven’t already done so, register now!

Thank you to our sponsors, speakers, panellists, supporters and delegates for your ongoing patience and support for this year’s Climate Change + Business Conference. It has been a tricky year for everyone. But notwithstanding the challenges Covid-19 has presented, the climate crisis requires more concerted and urgent action. We cannot afford to let it slip off the global or domestic radar, which is why we have been working hard to ensure that this important event goes ahead, with appropriate safety measures in place. Let’s keep the climate conversation going; see you there!

