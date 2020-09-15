New Conservative Announces Number 3 List Candidate

Press Release – New Conservative

The firearms community has been impacted by poor legislation, undemocratic process, and used as a political scapegoat.

New Conservative acknowledges this is a national issue that impacts not only the rights and freedoms of firearms owners, but also the way of life for many New Zealanders.

It is a specialist issue and having a representative for the firearms community is essential for New Conservative to deliver the best outcomes. By having Victoria O’Brien as its third-ranked candidate, New Conservative is clear in its stance.

Victoria is a competitive shooter, firearms range owner and beef farmer who lives in Auckland with her husband, parents and cats.

She was born in Singapore and immigrated to NZ over 30 years ago. She holds degrees in Mathematics & Physics and has also had a career in finance with Goldman Sachs JBWere, TelstraClear, ANZ and others. Her background in private equity, investment banking and equities analysis, as well as investments in start-ups and running her own business, has given her a good understanding and appreciation for the challenges that the majority of businesses in NZ face.

Victoria is also a current and past NZ International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Handgun Ladies Champion and has also won the title in Australia. She & her husband have represented NZ in IPSC championships in France and Indonesia and will be part of the NZ contingent again this November in the Philippines. They also use their firearms for pest control on their farm. As a farm owner and operator, and one of the founding members of the Auckland Shooting Club, she is also a strong advocate for the responsible use of firearms and the preservation of rural lifestyles.

Victoria is passionate about democracy, free speech, and property rights. She loves the New Zealand way of life and embraces its diversity and freedoms. Her childhood in Asia and subsequent travels to other countries, including a few years living in Australia, have made her very appreciative of New Zealand and the need to protect its uniqueness.

Victoria’s valuable experience and no-nonsense approach will add great value to government.

