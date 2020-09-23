Netsky Debuts A Love Letter To Nz With His Official Music Video For Mixed Emotions With Montell2099

Press Release – 818 Entertainment

Belgian DJ and honorary Kiwi, Netsky, has just released the official music video for his track Mixed Emotions with kiwi producer Montell2099 ahead of the release of his album Second Nature due out on 30th October.

After playing shows in NZ for the last 10 years and becoming a household name across the summer festival circuit, it is only fitting the debut single from this album be a love letter to New Zealand. Directed by Connor Pritchard and featuring incredible scenery and landscapes across locations including Katikati, Queenstown, The Coromandel and Auckland and featuring Nga Te Rangi and Te Rereatukahia Marae, this video is a true celebration of Aoteroa and Netsky’s love for the land and people.

Netsky says, “A love letter to Aotearoa… I’ve considered New Zealand as a second home for a long time now. I’m eternally grateful for the memories this country and its people have given me. It felt natural to express my love for the country showcasing its natural beauty and the people who inspired Montell and I to write this song. Huge thanks to Nana Mabel and all at Te Rereatukahia marae for your help and creative input, and all of the wonderful kiwi’s who featured in the video. Nga mihi nunui ki a koutou”

Mixed Emotions is the first track from the album Second Nature which also features collaborations from Sub Focus, Becky Hill, Rudimental, Hybrid Minds, and Urbandawn to name a few. ‘Second Nature’ is teed up to be a remarkable and seminal release for drum & bass lovers around the world.

