National Hauora Coalition Announces The Appointment Of Eru Lyndon To Its Board

National Hauora Coalition (NHC) announced today the appointment of Eru Lyndon to its board of directors, effective 21 October 2020. He joins Dame Paula Rebstock, Te Rōpu Poa and Shelley Katae, and brings significant iwi, health and business experience to further deepen the commercial and cultural capabilities of the NHC Board.

Dame Paula, Chair of the Board, says that Eru brings a wealth of lived experience and mana that will help deliver the NHC vision of mana whānau, whānau ora.

“We are privileged to have someone with Eru’s leadership, governance and sector experience join the Board. NHC is working hard to address the equity challenges we have in Aotearoa and we are excited to have someone of Eru’s standing to help us take on that challenge”.

About Eru Lyndon

Eru is of Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Whatua and Ngāti Toa descent.

He is Chair of Waitangi Ltd, Co-Chair of the Northland Intersectoral Forum, Co-Chair of Te Hiku Iwi-Crown Social Accord, a Trustee for AKTIVE – Auckland Sport and Recreation and former Establishment Chair for Mahitahi Hauora.

Eru is currently the Regional Public Service Lead (Northland) at the State Services Commission and Regional Commissioner for Social Development (Northland) at the Ministry of Social Development.

He was awarded the Ministry of Social Development IPANZ Award for Crown-Māori Relationships in 2015 and was an Honorary Research Fellow with the Sir James Henare Research Centre, the University of Auckland from 2011-2013.

