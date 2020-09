on Motorists Asked To Avoid Area – Crash, East Tamaki Drive, East Tamaki – Counties Manukau

Comments Off on Motorists Asked To Avoid Area – Crash, East Tamaki Drive, East Tamaki – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

05 September

Emergency services are responding to a crash on East Tamaki Drive involving a bus and a car.

Police were alerted to the crash at around 8pm.

Initial indications are that several people have sustained injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Updates will be made when available.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url