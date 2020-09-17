Michele A’court Joins “Donate A Kate” Suffrage Campaign

Press Release – Auckland Women’s Centre

Kate Sheppard led the successful fight for women’s voting rights 127 years ago, and Auckland Women Centre hopes “Kate” will lead them to further wins for women this week.

The Centre is asking people to “Donate A Kate”, the $10 bill featuring Kate Sheppard’s image, to make up for a funding shortfall due to COVID.

“Kate on the blue note looks serene, but real-life Kate was passionate, and she didn’t mince her words” says Auckland Women’s Centre manager Leonie Morris. “Kate once dismissed a sexist speech as ‘hopelessly sentimental, illogical twaddle’ – and we take heart and inspiration from her courage and humour.”

“By gaining the vote, Kate aimed to increase equity at home and work; and aimed to increase safety for women through empowering them,” says Ms Morris.

“Auckland Women’s Centre continues Kate’s fight for equity, safety and empowerment.”

Comedian Michele A’Court is supporting “Donate A Kate” as her popular annual “Feminists are Funny” fundraiser for the Centre was cancelled this year due to COVID.



Donate-A-Kate Champion Michele A’Court holding a ten dollar note showing Kate Sheppard’s face

“The Auckland Women’s Centre is one of my favourite spaces, because it’s run and organised by women for women, particularly for those women, wāhine Māori and non-binary people who need us the most,” says Ms A’Court. “Those who Donate A Kate via our givealittle page can be proud they’re Kate’s mates, helping bring about true equity in Aotearoa.”

The Auckland Women’s Centre publicly supports policies for pay equity; safety from domestic and sexual violence; and upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The group gives free advice & referral for 4,000 women in crisis every year, and runs community classes and support groups, high school groups for gender equity and mana wahine, and low-income single mums peer-support groups.

Dr Hinemoa Elder, Stacey Morrison and Laura O’Connell-Rapira headlined recent Centre kōrero events.

People can donate via givealittle (givealittle.co.nz/cause/donate-a-kate) or via the Centre’s website.

Suffrage Day is Saturday 19 September 2020.

