Looking For Alaska Releases Their New Single, ‘Home’

Press Release – Looking For Alaska

‘Home’ is an intimate, warm, indie acoustic song from the duo of Amy Maynard and Aaron Gott

‘Home’ is the second single from the upcoming album ‘Light and Shadow’ due to drop late 2020. Everyone knows what the feeling of ‘home’ is, and this song speaks of finding this in one another. It is full of the raw emotion that this duo do so well, evoked by Amys honey voice.

Whakaronga / Listen here (Spotify)

LFA’s new single ‘Home’, is accompanied by a gorgeous music video directed by VNZMA award winner Chris Lane of Big Kid Films (Winner of the best music video for “Inside Out” by Avalanche City 2016). Shot on location in a cosy tiny tree house in Raglan, New Zealand, the video perfectly captures the essence of finding solace and safety in your lover.

If you love tiny homes in the trees and love stories, you’ll love this! Watch the video here.

The song features haunting violin work by Pascal Roggen (Albi & The Wolves, Shez Raja) and beautiful minimalist production from Ben Edwards of The Sitting Room. The duo have a tour of Aotearoa lined up for 2020 when their album drops. Pre-covid they were lined up to perform at Salmonfest in Alaska, which unfortunately has been postponed to 2021. You need to catch them live, as that is where they really showcase their songwriting and musicianship skills!

LFA’s sophomore self-titled album was released in 2016. It was nominated for best debut album at the NZ Taite music awards in 2017 and spent 12 weeks on the NZ album charts, peaking at number 9 on the NZ charts. The album has received over 100,000 streams on Spotify and has seen LFA complete 2 headline tours of NZ, tour internationally in Europe and Australia, at home at the Auckland Folk Festival, Whare Flat Folk Festival, TSB Festival of Lights and Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival.

For more – www.lookingforalaska.co.nz

