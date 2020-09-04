Lockdown Impact On Business

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

The latest survey of business by the Auckland Business Chamber reflects the fragility of the business community and especially the SME sector.

The survey revealed overall:

29% of businesses are operating at 100%

26% of businesses are operating at 75%

21% of businesses are operating at 50%

Businesses employing 20 or more employees reflected a slightly better result with 42% operating at 100% and a further 40% operating at 50% or more.

Business have also used the lockdown to review the way they operate with 69% overall indicating they were in the process of restructures with 83% of these indicating the result of this restructuring would lead to less employees.

Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett noted this was a strong indication that more job losses are yet to come as well as possible business closures.

