Laughton Kora To Join Battle Chorus At The Civic, For One Night Only

Press Release – Auckland Live

Power performer,producer, and musical polymath Laughton Kora will join musical maestro Jason Te Mete for the highly anticipated, rescheduled return of Battle Chorus, at The Civic for one night only on Friday 25 September.

The Auckland Live 2019 Cabaret Season standout Battle Chorus is back, and promises an evening of spine-tingling, hair-raising vocals and performance as you – the audience! – are led by Laughton (Kora, L.A.B) and Jason (Tira, K’Rd Strip, Little Shop Of Horrors) in a fierce choral face-off.

Split into one of two choirs and armed with the words to a classic Kiwi hit, you will be encouraged to unleash your inner musical warrior in a monumental battle cry of song to determine the choir with the best vocal chops.

No singing experience is necessary, simply a love of coming together with friends, whānau and complete strangers in collective harmony (although a little bit of friendly rivalry wouldn’t hurt!)

Make a night of it and embrace The Civic as your favourite new Friday destination.

Battle Chorus: Tickets $25, includes complimentary drink upon arrival, 7.30 – 8.30 pm

