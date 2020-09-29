Comments Off on L.A.B – Mt Smart Stadium Show On Sale Now

Press Release – LOOP Recordings Aotearoa

Saturday March 27, 2021 – Mt Smart Stadium Upper Field

w/ Mako Road, Ladi6, Ria Hall & The Leers

Tickets are on sale now for L.A.B’s show at the iconic Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday March 27, 2021.

L.A.B’s biggest Auckland show to date will see them joined by an eclectic range of NZ’s finest, including Mako Road, Ladi6, Ria Hall & The Leers, a stellar homegrown lineup that will not be seen anywhere else this summer.

Tickets on sale now from Ticketmaster.

This final addtion to L.A.B’s summer schedule for 2021 will be the only chance for the Upper North Island to catch L.A.B perform an epic full-length two hour set, which will see them cover tracks from all three of their albums, plus new material currently in the works.

The show will take place at Mt Smart Stadium Upper Field, a site famous for the Big Day Out & countless other musical legends. The Upper Field will enable fans to dance the night away or sit back and relax on the grass and take in the epic production, with a range of food & beverage available on site.

Presented by Loop, with thanks to Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED), L&P & Mai FM.

Gates open at 4pm, show ends at 11pm.

Tickets available from Ticketmaster Tuesday 29 September, and FREE train travel included with every ticket.

Full event info available HERE.

Saturday March 27, 2021 – Mt Smart Stadium Upper Field

L.A.B w/ Mako Road, Ladi6, Ria Hall & The Leers

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url