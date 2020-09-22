L.A.B Announce Mt Smart Stadium Show

Press Release – Loop Media Ltd

Loop are proud to announce L.A.B will be playing at the iconic Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday March 27, 2021.

L.A.B’s biggest outdoor show to date will see them joined by an eclectic range of NZ’s finest, including Mako Road, Ladi6, Ria Hall & The Leers, a stellar homegrown lineup that will not be seen anywhere else this summer.

TICKETS:

Spark Customers presale stars Thurs Sep 24 at 12pm. Register HERE.

Loop/L.A.B presale starts Mon Sep 28 at 12pm. Register HERE.

General tickets available Tues Sep 29 at 12pm from Ticketmaster.

This final addtion to L.A.B’s summer schedule for 2021 will be the only chance for the Upper North Island to catch L.A.B perform an epic full-length two hour set, which will see them cover tracks from all three of their albums, plus new material currently in the works.

The show will take place at Mt Smart Stadium Upper Field, a site famous for the Big Day Out & countless other musical legends. The Upper Field will enable fans to dance the night away or sit back and relax on the grass and take in the epic production, with a range of food & beverage available on site.

“After our biggest shows ever at Spark and Claudelands Arenas in July, we’re looking forward to taking L.A.B to another level and closing out summer with a bang! We’re in a fortunate position here in NZ currently compared to other parts of the world, and we look forward to delivering a safe and international level show to Aotearoa,” said Joel Shadbolt, L.A.B.

COVID-19:

The venue & promoter will follow the evolving NZ Event Sector Voluntary Code which sets out best practice guidelines for events under Alert Level 1, more information here. If the event cannot proceed due to COVID, it will be postponed with all tickets remaining valid.

Presented by Loop, with thanks to Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED), L&P & Mai FM.

Gates open at 4pm, show ends at 11pm.

Tickets available from Ticketmaster Tuesday 29 September, and FREE train travel included with every ticket. Full event info available HERE.

L.A.B will be joined for this show by another of New Zealand’s fastest-rising acts, Mako Road. Set to release their debut album in late-2020, their laid-back indie-rock sounds has seen them amass over 20 million streams. Following on from two sold-out shows at Auckland’s Powerstation this November, Mako Road will bring their sun-soaked sounds to this show.

New Zealand’s undisputed queen of hip-hop, soul & R&B, Ladi6 also joins the bill, bringing her live set up including a full band alongside dancers The Sixxes. With a constantly-evolving catalogue which marks an artist only comfortable when taking risks, Ladi6 will be adding her collection of classics alongside her acclaimed live performance to this show.

Fresh off the release of her latest album Manawa Wera, Ria Hall will be bringing her stunning live show to this lineup. Inspired by classic reggae & soul records of the 1970’s such as Third World & Jimmy Cliff, Manawa Wera presents a classic reggae sound in a modern Aotearoa context. Hall will bring this sound to life with a full band, perfectly complimenting her stunning voice.

Kicking things off will be Mount Maunganui’s The Leers, a four-piece exploring the depths of indie rock & roll. Set to release new material in late-2020, their style of swelling build-ups, catchy guitar pop melody, dynamically engaging structure and head bobbing riffs will be the perfect way to start this show.

Saturday March 27, 2021 – Mt Smart Stadium Upper Field

L.A.B w/ Mako Road, Ladi6, Ria Hall & The Leers

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url