Kumeu Commercial Development Land In Evolving Precinct

A generous parcel of fully-serviced commercial development land at the gateway to the Kumeu Central master-planned mixed-use project, has come to the market for sale.

The 2,117sqm site with frontage to Main Road (State Highway 16) and Putaki Drive, adjoins eight commercial and live/work lots, 16 residential super lots and is close to Kumeu’s New World Supermarket.



James Hill, Stuart Bode and Sunil Bhana of Bayleys Auckland are marketing 2 Putaki Drive which is being sold by Deadline Private Treaty closing 4pm, Thursday 17th September (unless sold prior).

Hill said the flat site offers rare road frontage with superb profile in the rapidly expanding Kumeu area, 25km northwest of Auckland.



“Development has really taken off in Kumeu and it looks set to continue on an upwards trajectory given Council’s identification of the wider area as one of Auckland’s key growth nodes.

“There’s significant residential growth underway in the pipeline in the broader catchment and in response, there’s been an uptick in new retail and service amenities to cater to the increasing population.

“We’re expecting this site and its inherent commercial opportunity to gel with medium-larger development entities or family trusts that want to be part of Kumeu’s growth going forward.

“They’ll recognise the potential that the Huapai-Kumeu area has for another smart new commercial building in line with precedents set by new-build projects that are on the go already.”

Hill said the site would suit a range of business operators including retail, professional services, hospitality, health and related services such as physiotherapy.

“Indications are that a 1,000-1,500sqm building could be accommodated on the site with parking and landscaping making it a functional and welcome addition to Kumeu’s commercial environment.”

Currently underway next door to the site Bayleys has for sale, is a retail/office development by Matvin Group with early commitments from fast food operator Burger King and 24-hour gym, Anytime Fitness.

Bode said the Business-Town Centre zoning reflects Council’s vision for Kumeu to have a consolidated core with a high level of amenity and as title has been issued for the subject site, a developer could effectively get started as soon as plans were approved.

“In the past, the retail and commercial service offerings in Kumeu have been minimal and have evolved in an organic way.

“We’d expect to see a flight to quality from existing and potential operators to buildings that are purpose-designed, modern and part of a focused hub.

“Whether a developer builds speculatively or with a confirmed end user in mind, we think it’s likely that the uptake from tenant businesses will be good as the residential catchment will be looking for options that allow them to shop local and support their evolving community.

“Big box retail options are just 8km away at Westgate, but there are so many businesses that could find their niche in the local area to create a vibrant and compelling precinct.”

The Kumeu Central master-planned mixed-use development and residential component will feature landscaped streets, parks and waterways.

Bhana said the Northwest corridor is one of Auckland’s strongest growth areas and will ultimately benefit from significant infrastructural upgrading and development.

“The improved motorway network, expanding public transport options and upgraded walkways/cycleways that are touted for the Huapai-Kumeu area will be a game-changer in further enhancing its appeal for those looking for more affordable housing options with lifestyle benefits.”

