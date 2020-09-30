on Investigation Continues Over Alleged Historical Abuse At Auckland School

Press Release – New Zealand Police

The Police investigation into alleged historical abuse at Dilworth School, named Operation Beverly, is continuing to make progress with additional investigators brought into the enquiry.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, of Auckland City CIB, says Police have fielded a significant volume of phone calls and emails since the first group of arrests were made in mid-September.

“The Operation Beverly team have received well over 70 phone calls from members of the public,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Baber.

“We are continuing to assess any information provided and investigators are currently making a number of enquiries into the additional information received to date.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Baber says Police have increased the number of staff working on the investigation.

“Additionally, we have also brought on board a counsellor as part of the wider investigation team.

“Having an experienced counsellor available will allow them to work with victims through the process as this matter continues.

As is standard, access or advice on a number of other services is made available for victims of crime.

“We are in an important part of the investigation and our enquiries must be carried out thoroughly.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Baber says Police are limited in commenting further around the nature of that information received as the investigation is still active.

No further arrests have been made or charges laid at this stage in the enquiry.

“Police recognise there is a continued public in interest in this investigation and we continue to acknowledge the courage of those who have contacted us,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Baber.

“We are continue to encourage anyone with information or that may wish to discuss matters with Police to come forward.”

The Operation Beverly team can be reached by calling (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@police.govt.nz.

