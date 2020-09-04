Insomnia Security Brings Specialist Cyber Security Capabilities To Trans-Tasman Powerhouse CyberCX

Press Release – CyberCX NZ

Wellington, 4 September, 2020 – CyberCX today announced it has acquired New Zealand cyber security specialist Insomnia Security, bringing additional world-class capabilities, technologies and resources to the region’s leading cyber security firm.

The strategic acquisition follows CyberCX’s recent launch in New Zealand and establishes its position as the leading cyber security player in New Zealand and Australia. CyberCX provides the region’s most comprehensive cyber security services, offering a complete range of managed security services; risk and compliance; incident response; penetration testing and assurance; security integration and engineering; consulting and education services. Supported by leading-edge technologies, CyberCX helps organisations contend with rapidly evolving external and internal cyber threats.

John Paitaridis, CyberCX’s CEO, said the acquisition established CyberCX’s penetration testing workforce as the largest in the region. “Insomnia Security provides CyberCX with a significant enhancement to our security testing expertise and a major boost to our trans-Tasman capability. The Insomnia Security team has a global reputation, specialising in offensive security testing services. With a customised client-focused approach, Insomnia Security identifies key cyber threats and works strategically with organisations to contain cyber threats before they become a serious breach.”

Founded in 2007, Insomnia Security is a team of thirty cyber security professionals who are widely recognised as among the world’s most talented and specialised security testers. Headquartered in Auckland with offices in Wellington, Insomnia Security provides services to companies from around the globe to secure their critical networks and digital assets. The firm specialises in offensive security testing services and is a leader in defending against the most current attacks and exploitation techniques, through expert training, research and tool development.

Insomnia Security brings another dimension to CyberCX New Zealand’s capability and positions CyberCX well to further its role as the trans-Tasman leader in cyber security and managed security services, offering the most comprehensive and effective cyber security for enterprises and government to accelerate their digital transformation.

“Customers benefit by having a trusted security partner with global expertise, with boots on the ground where and when our customers need us. We differentiate from the multi-national security firms who talk a big game but typically provide their services from offshore locations with limited understanding of our local industries and requirements. At CyberCX we don’t believe that is good enough for New Zealand organisations.

“We are a proudly sovereign organisation, with a core mission to protect and defend New Zealand and Australian businesses and government from sophisticated cyber threats. We offer 24/7 monitoring, detection and management of threats with local expertise and a highly skilled local security workforce to combat the threats and attacks that are increasingly targeted at our part of the world,” Paitaridis said.

Through the CyberCX group, Insomnia Security can harness the synergies and strengths of CyberCX’s regional cyber security business and capabilities. “We are delighted to join CyberCX”, said Insomnia Security Managing Director, Brett Moore. “What CyberCX is building is truly unique – New Zealand’s most formidable force of cyber security professionals. A world class cyber security capability with a dedicated trans-Tasman focus. We are very proud to be part of it.”

“CyberCX brings greater reach and scale to the work we do at Insomnia. Whether adversary simulation, penetration testing, mobile or cloud security we look forward to continuing to deliver highly valued security services to our customers. CyberCX’s unique, sovereign and end-to-end cyber security offering will supercharge our growth in New Zealand and international markets and expand our ability to protect the region from malicious cyber threats,” Mr Moore said.

The announcement of the Insomnia Security acquisition follows the recent launch of CyberCX New Zealand, which includes a stage one plan to invest more than $30 million into the local New Zealand cyber market and commitments to:

Increasing CyberCX’s New Zealand workforce to more than 100 employees in the next year

Expanding offices in Wellington and Auckland, followed by opening an office in Christchurch

Investing in developing a unique New Zealand SOC capability and local cyber workforce development.

CyberCX New Zealand’s CEO Grant Smith is delighted to have Insomnia Security on board. “Our mission is to build a New Zealand workforce with the best cyber security talent the market has to offer and deliver exceptional customer experience. With the Insomnia Security team joining CyberCX, we’ve made a significant step forward towards this goal.

“We are committed to continued investment in the local New Zealand cyber security market and are keen to hear from cyber security professionals who are looking for an exciting career and want to join the country’s leading cyber security services organisation.”

