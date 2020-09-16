IDC Digital Transformation Award Finalists Announced For Australia And New Zealand

Press Release – IDC

Sydney, 16 September 2020 – IDC has announced this year’s finalists in the Digital Transformation (DX) Awards for Australia and New Zealand. The Awards recognise the achievements of organisations that have successfully digitised one or multiple areas of their business through the application of digital and disruptive technologies.

Winners will be announced at the virtual DX Summit and Awards on 14 September.

IDC Australia and New Zealand Managing Director, and judge, Tehmasp Parekh, said “The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the importance of digital transformation in the eyes of CEOs across all industries. With a recession hitting us, CEOs are at a decision point – to follow the same course of cost cutting as all previous recessions have dictated, or to flatten their own organisation’s recessionary curve by leveraging technology. This year’s finalists embody the leadership that Australia and New Zealand businesses have shown under trying conditions to build business resiliency. Congratulations to each finalist. We look forward to celebrating the achievements on the 14th of October.”

The 2020 finalists, in seven categories, are:

‘DX Leader’, for playing a determining role in setting the vision and being responsible for the execution of the DX initiative. Sets strategy for continuous transition from old to new tech and experimental to operational in the context of digital transformation, empowering employees, and enabling innovations that have been integrated into the organisation.

Finalists:

Sally Copland, General Manager Digital, Countdown (New Zealand)

Mark Denvir, Director ICT, Auckland Council (New Zealand)

Michael Snell, Service Strategy General Manager, Airservices Australia (Australia)

Josh Teichman, GM Digital, Monash University (Australia)

‘Talent Accelerator’, for leveraging digital interactions and collaboration, connections, relationships, and tools in the workplace. These organisations focus on optimising the productivity and flexibility of internal and external employees to better perform their roles in the company’s overall digital agenda.

Finalists:

Counties Manukau Health (New Zealand)

New South Wales Police Force (Australia)

Taronga Conservation Society Australia (Australia)

‘Information Visionary’, for demonstrating strong focus on extracting and developing the value and utility of information relative to customers, markets, transactions, services, products, physical assets, and business experiences. Data and information are critical assets, leveraged to improve decision making, collaboration, competitive advantage, and data monetisation.

Finalists:

Airservices Australia (Australia)

Countdown (New Zealand)

Get Capital (Australia)

New Zealand Inland Revenue (New Zealand)

Newcrest Mining (Australia)

‘Omni Experience Innovator’, for transforming operations based on a customer-centric model focused on attracting and growing customer loyalty and advocacy. These organisations focus on driving enhanced, consistent, and innovative experiences using a multitude of physical and digital integrated channels across the business ecosystem of customers, partners, employees, and/or other stakeholders.

Finalists:

Countdown (New Zealand)

Get Capital (Australia)

Nine (Australia)

University of Canberra (Australia)

‘Operating Model Mastery’, for enabling discernible and measurable excellence in the organisation’s ability to make business operations more responsive and effective by leveraging digitally connected products/services, assets, people, and trading partners.

Finalists:

Airservices Australia (Australia)

Beyond Bank (Australia)

Get Capital (Australia)

Newcrest Mining (Australia)

New Zealand Inland Revenue (New Zealand)

‘DX Gamechanger’, honours organisations which have made breakthroughs in digital transformation to allow their business to compete in the digital era. These organisations have leapfrogged other enterprises, which have already started their DX journeys, and are fast-growing competitors.

Finalists:

Get Capital (Australia)

Newcrest Mining (Australia)

Nine (Australia)

True Alliance (Australia)

‘Special Award for Resiliency’ distinguishes organisations that have shown ability to adapt and respond to changing circumstances especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining the organisation’s central purpose, especially for its workforce, customers, and other stakeholders

Finalists:

Australian Digital Health Agency (Australia)

City of Port Phillip (Australia)

Domino’s (Australia)

IRT Group (Australia)

IDC’s DX Awards follows a two-phased approach to determine the country and regional finalists and winners. Each nomination is evaluated by a local and regional IDC analyst against a standard assessment framework based on IDC’s DX taxonomy.

The winners will go on to represent Australia and New Zealand in the regional awards, where they will be benchmarked against other winners in the same category to ultimately determine the region’s best of the best.

For more information on the awards and judging criteria, please visit the IDC DX awards website www.idcdxawards.com

IDC defines Digital Transformation (DX) as the approach where organisations drive changes in their business models and business ecosystems by leveraging digital technologies (e.g. Cloud, Mobile, Big Data/Analytics, Social and IoT) and competencies. Business ecosystems are comprised of customers, partners, competitors and the business itself, along with its business and regulatory environment. To learn more about IDC’s Asia/Pacific Digital Transformation Strategies and research, visit HERE

