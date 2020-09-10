Halcyon Power New Zealand’s First Carbon-free Hydrogen Production Facility

Press Release – Halcyon Power

Halcyon Power is a joint venture between Tuaropaki Trust and Japan’s Obayashi Corporation, to develop a green hydrogen production facility in New Zealand. The project is also working towards implementing a hydrogen supply chain for New Zealand and Japan.

The 1.5-megawatt hydrogen production project is scheduled to be operational by early 2021 and will support joint research and development initiatives for Tuaropaki and Obayashi.

The “green” (carbon neutral) hydrogen will be generated using electricity from stable and renewable geothermal energy in Mokai, Taupo, located next to the Trust’s existing geothermal power plant.

Tuaropaki chief executive Steve Murray said hydrogen shows strong potential for the energy industry in New Zealand, where approximately 80 per cent of NZ’s power is already generated from renewable energy sources. He said the focus on renewable, ‘green’ energy fits with the Trust’s philosophy.

“Green hydrogen is a platform that will help reduce global emissions. New Zealand has an abundance of renewable electricity. But to further reduce New Zealand’s carbon emissions, we need to convert more vehicles and heavy industry away from fossil fuels. That’s why hydrogen is so exciting – it’s a renewable, resilient power source for heavy equipment, it allows rapid refuelling and has a much greater range than batteries”.

The Halcyon hydrogen production plant when opened will be capable of producing up to 250Nm3 per hour of hydrogen, using leading edge technology that provides the smallest footprint and highest power density in the market.

Tuaropaki interim chair Gina Rangi said the Trust is passionate about protecting and developing its land and people and takes an intergenerational approach to investment.

“As a trust we have taken carefully considered decisions to ensure commercial success, maximise the return for our owners, driven by best practise, and protecting the whenua and environment. The Trust upholds the values of our tupuna, as we build a worthy legacy for generations to come”.

She said the Trust was excited by the potential of hydrogen energy and welcomed the opportunity to work alongside other like-minded entities which shared its commitment to green energy and long-term sustainable solutions.

Tuaropaki Trust is an Ahu Whenua Trust registered under Te Ture Whenua Maori Act 1993 and as well as power generation, is a multi-national enterprise with interests in geothermal energy, milk powder production, energy services, communications, horticulture, food innovation technology, viticulture and dairy farming. The Trust is the country’s first privately owned electricity generator, opening the Mokai power station in 2000.

Obayashi Corporation is one of the world’s leading construction companies known for its expertise and technological innovation, the company played a key role in the construction of New Zealand’s longest road tunnels – Auckland’s dual 2.4km Waterview Connection.

