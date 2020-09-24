Girls Rock! Aotearoa Now Hosted At SAE

Press Release – SAE Creative Media Institute

SAE Creative Media Institute is proud to get behind Girls Rock! Aotearoa, becoming a key sponsor of the 2021 Tāmaki Makaurau holiday programme. As part of their sponsorship, SAE will be hosting the young creatives at their Auckland campus, based in Parnell.

Held during the summer school holidays, Girls Rock! Tāmaki Makaurau will be held at SAE’s state of the art music and recording studios during 16 – 22 January 2021.

Girls Rock! is an initiative to encourage and empower talented girls, trans and non-gender-conforming youth with creative workshops such as song writing, creative collaboration, recording production and live performance.

All guided by professional musicians in a women-led environment, each day the participants will enjoy lunchtime performances from local artists: the 2020 camp included performances by Paige, CHAII, and Nothing But Hole.

SAE Auckland Director, Dr Suzette Major is excited to be facilitating the camp for young women who are interested in building their professional musicianship pathways.

“We recognise that there’s not enough women working in the creative industries,” Suzette says. “Initiatives such as Girls Rock! is helping to change the face of these workplaces, and we acknowledge the importance of having more diversity in these industries.”

“We take our responsibility very seriously as an educator. SAE Auckland is committed to nurturing and empowering women and gender-diverse youth and we look forward to hosting them on our campus in January.”

Nicole Gaffney, Chairperson of Girls Rock! Aotearoa is looking forward to running their fourth year of Girls Rock! Camp for the first time at the SAE Creative Media Institute campus.

“We’re so excited to be bringing our 2021 programme to SAE” Nicole says. “Their generosity and commitment to growing diversity in music industries make them such a formidable force in the musical community, and it’s an honour to team up with them.”

“Partnering with SAE has given us the opportunity to introduce our first ever Electronic Music stream at Girls Rock! Tāmaki Makaurau, and we’re thrilled about it! Campers will now have the option between writing a song in a “traditional” band or producing an electronic music track in a group.”

Girls Rock! Camp will also be held in Pōneke/Wellington in 2021. For more information about the upcoming Girls Rock! Aotearoa holiday programmes please visit their social media channels and website.

Web: https://girlsrockcamp.co.nz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/girlsrockcampaotearoa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/girlsrockcampaotearoa

YouTube: https://youtu.be/w-66DAr5pJM

