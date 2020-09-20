Firearms Incident, Oropi
Police attended a report of a firearms incident on Mountain Road, Oropi, about 12am today.
On arrival a person was located seriously injured.
The Armed Offenders Squad was deployed as a precaution and Eagle flew from Auckland to assist local staff.
Shortly before 1am a firearm was discharged again near Seales Road, hitting a civilian vehicle.
No one was harmed.
One person was located at an address in Oropi and after negotiation with Police was arrested about 3:30am.
A 51-year-old man has been charged with recklessly discharging a firearm and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on 21 September.
A scene guard remains in place and a scene examination will be carried out today.
