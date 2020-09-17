Finalists For The 2020 Broadband Compare Awards Revealed
The finalists for the 2020 Broadband Compare Awards have been announced today. The awards, which are supported by Hauwei, recognise excellence in the New Zealand broadband industry, celebrating companies that provide the very best products and services.
Gavin Male, Founder and CEO of NZ Compare says, “We believe that 2020, in particular, is a time to recognize success and celebrate NZ’s broadband industry. As an essential service the entire telecoms sector has been working hard to keep NZ connected during challenging times. These companies have come up with innovative solutions and put their customers first and we’re delighted to see so many great companies put their best foot forward and enter the Awards.”
Male continues, “We were thrilled by the record number of entries for this year’s awards, representing a wide range of brands and companies. As always, the level of competition has been intense. Our judging panel were impressed by the quality of entrants and selecting the winners from these finalists will be a tough task!”
Entries to the awards came from a wide range of broadband and digital service providers – from large national players like 2Degree, Vodafone, Sky, Stuff Fibre, NOW, MyRepublic, Slingshot and Megatel to specialist providers like Farmside, Gravity Internet, Wireless Nation and Network 4 Learning.
Winners of the Broadband Compare Awards will be announced at a gala awards event taking place at the Maritime Room in Auckland’s Viaduct harbour on Friday 16th October. Tickets are available to purchase at https://www.broadbandawards.co.nz/event/ticket/index
THE FINALISTS FOR THE BROADBAND COMPARE AWARDS 2020 ARE:
Best Digital Innovation
Gravity Internet Network 4 Learning Spritely
Stuff Fibre
Best Bundled Plan
Megatel
Nova Energy
Slingshot
Best Customer Support
2degrees
Farmside
Nova Energy NOW
Best Fibre Broadband Provider
MyRepublic
NOW
Orcon
Best Rural Service Provider
Farmside
Gravity Internet
Wireless Nation
WombatNET
Best Service Provider Under 10,000 Customers
2Talk
Gravity Internet
Megatel
Best Streaming Service Provider
Sky
Stuff
Vodafone New Zealand
Best Value Broadband Provider
Contact Energy
Gravity Internet
Megatel
NOW NZ Ltd
Slingshot
Best Wireless Service Provider
Farmside
Vodafone New Zealand
Wireless Nation
Emerging Leader in Digital Technology
Alex Stewart, WombatNET
Anna Collins, Ventia
Chris Coromandel, Vodafone
James Walker, Ventia
Matthew Cornish, 2Talk Nise Williams, Ultrafast Fibre
About the Broadband Compare Awards
The Broadband Compare Awards are hosted by NZ Compare (https://www.nzcompare.com/). NZ Compare websites offer fair, easy-to use comparison services that help consumers compare the options side-by-side and make a fully informed choice. We are the power behind Broadband Compare, Power Compare and Money Compare. The awards are presented in partnership with TUANZ (https://tuanz.org.nz), the independent, not-for-profit membership association with over 170 New Zealand corporate and individual members.
