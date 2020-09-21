Fat Freddy’s Drop Auckland Show Postponed, Wellington Show To Go Ahead

Press Release – Fat Freddy’s Drop

Thursday 24 September

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

SOLD OUT

Saturday 26 September

The Cauldron @ Spark Arena, Auckland

POSTPONED

Tickets that have been purchased to the concert on Saturday, 26th September 2020 remain totally valid to the yet announced new date



PHOTO CREDIT TYRONE McCARTHY

RECORDED LIVE FROM THE MICHAEL FOWLER CENTRE

The SOLD OUT Fat Freddy’s Drop headlining show at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington on Thursday, 24th September is proceeding as planned.

However, Eccles Entertainment regret to announce that due to current COVID-19 Alert Level 2.5 status in Auckland the headlining Fat Freddy’s Drop concert at The Cauldron, Spark Arena on Saturday, 26th September 2020 has been postponed.

A practical decision has been made by promoter Eccles Entertainment to delay announcing a new show date until Auckland is back in COVID-19 Alert Level 1. “As soon as we move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 we will announce a new show date. We hope to present Fat Freddy’s Drop on stage at The Cauldron, Spark Arena in as soon as possible” – Brent Eccles.

All tickets that have been purchased to the concert on Saturday 26th September 2020 remain totally valid to the yet to be announced new date.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url