Ensure You Can Keep Driving By Renewing Your Licence Now

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reminding New Zealanders that all driver licences and driving endorsements that were extended due to the COVID-19 lockdown must be renewed by Saturday 10 October 2020.

The extension applies to driver licences that expire between 1 January and 10 October 2020. After 10 October, anyone with an expired licence or endorsement is not legally allowed to drive.

Wait times at licensing agents continue to grow and although agents have systems in place to help prioritise and keep lines moving, people need to plan ahead and be prepared to queue.

In Auckland, where agents are able to, they are bringing in additional staff to help reduce wait times for those renewing their licences. During the recent Alert Level 3 lockdown across the Auckland region, driver licence services were closed, and this has resulted in further demand on licensing agents leading up to 10 October. Social distancing remains in place across Auckland branches.

Of approximately 72,000 outstanding driver licences to be renewed nationwide, around 25,000 of these are likely to be renewed in Auckland (as at 21 September). Waka Kotahi has a simple message – don’t wait, go now and renew.

