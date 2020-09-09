on Do NZ Cricket Players Want To Put Money First, At All Costs?

Press Release – Make Lemonade

Former New Zealand cricket captain and coach Glenn Turner today questioned Auckland Blues rugby chair and New Zealand cricket board member Don Mackinnon’s appeal for borders to be opened for international sports teams during the covid pandemic.

Mackinnon says the financial hit of closed borders will damage the domestic game if for the All Blacks, Silver Ferns and Black Caps matches cannot be played in 2020.

Turner says the focus on cricket in New Zealand is all about revenue for the top players.

“I know that 26.5 percent of New Zealand Cricket’s (NZC) revenue is generated from professional cricket which goes to 116 contracted of its male cricketers.

“I’m lead to believe that 55 percent of that money just goes to the top 20 players and the remaining 96 players receive 45 percent. Cricket is following our society: increasing the gap between the rich and the poor.

“Covid is globally widespread, so many believe we should close down the international game in the meantime and just make sure the domestic scene remains strong and use NZC’s reserve funds to keep it going.

“Our leading players are travelling abroad to the lucrative T20 Leagues and making plenty of money. The chances are, for some reason, NZC may not have much in reserve funds and it requires money from an international programme.”

Turner has given examples in his latest book Cricket’s Global Warming, suggesting NZC is paying large annual retainers to their top 20 players and still allowing them to pick up contracts at NZs expense .

“So much of NZC money is reliant on what comes in from elsewhere to cover financial shortfalls which is perilous to say the least.

“With the onset of global warming and climate breakdown on the rise, surely the excesses of greed and entitlement need serious attention. A reset of priorities is surely a must.

“Some of New Zealand’s top players can acquire as much if not more money in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in six weeks than they can receive in 52 weeks with NZC.

“In the IPL contracts for 2018, Kane Williamson was signed up for $641,000, Trent Boult $470,000, Colin de Grandhomme $470,000, Colin Munro $406,000, Tim Southee $214,000 and Adam Milne $104,359.

“All of these players were retained by their franchises in 2019 with the addition of Lockie Ferguson $330,000 and Martin Guptill $200,000. Previously in 2017, Boult’s contract was $1.07 million,” Turner says.

